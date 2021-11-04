IWA varsity volleyball’s Dig Pink game supports breast cancer research

Incarnate Word Academy’s Varsity Volleyball team will hosted their annual Dig Pink and Senior Night game on Oct. 27 in the Mother Patricia Gunning Gymnasium. The Lady Angels will played against St. Augustine Catholic High School.
The Dig Pink Movement is a fall event by the Side-Out Foundation, which brings together volleyball players across the nation to raise funds for breast cancer research and demonstrate the power of teamwork.
Money raised through Dig Pink supports the development of treatments that help extend the lives of those living with stage IV breast cancer.
Guests attending the Lady Angel’s Dig Pink volleyball game were encouraged to wear pink to show their support for breast cancer patients.