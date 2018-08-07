IWA welcomed back students for first day of school

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy welcomed back students during the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 6. Students began their day with prayer and participated in different activities including classroom introductions and guided tours of the campus. In addition, Middle-Level students celebrated the new school year with a student social with food, games, and music in the school’s James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center.

Prior to the first day of school, IWA faculty and staff members participated in several developmental in-services including a S.T.E.M. technology lab, a Google Classroom presentation, and a Wild Card Seminar focused on engaging students in the classroom.

IWA has open enrollment for students throughout the year and tuition assistance available. For more information about admissions and scheduling a tour of the campus, visit www.iwacc.org/admissions