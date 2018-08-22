IWA welcomes back parents during School Social

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and Campus-Wide Athletic Booster Club welcomed family members to its first parent event of the 2018-2019 school year during the Back To School Parent Social on Aug. 15 in the school’s Angel Avenue Student Center.

During the event, parents from IWA’s Elementary, Middle, and High School Levels mingled with each other, faculty, staff, coaches, and school level administrators while enjoying complimentary appetizers and refreshments by way of the school’s PTO and Campus-Wide Athletic Booster Club.

“This event serves as a great opportunity for us to focus on our parents, get to know them on an individual level, and develop strong relationships,” President and CEO Sammie Grunwald said. “Parents are the most important teachers in life and we are blessed to have the opportunity to partner with them in their children’s academic and spiritual journeys.”