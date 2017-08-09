IWA Welcomes French Students in Corpus Christi Student Exchange Program

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy







French Teacher Janet Lumley, left, introduces three foreign exchange students from France. They are from left Manon Gallissaires, Manon Ponsolle and Tomas Tastet to her high school french class.

Photos by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy



Incarnate Word Academy will host four students from France as part of the annual Sister Cities Exchange Program on Aug. 8 at the High School Level. The foreign students will accompany their IWA host students as they visit with different parts of the school as well as attend several French classes throughout the day.

In March of 2017, IWA senior Carolina Munoz was one of six Corpus Christi students selected to receive the opportunity to travel across the world to learn more about other cultures, including France. The exchange program is now giving the four French students the opportunity to visit Corpus Christi and experience activities that emphasize Texas culture, education, and local attractions.

“[The exchange students] are here to observe a day in the life of an American school before they return to France tomorrow,” High School Level French teacher Janet Lumley said.

As part of the Corpus Christi Student Exchange Program, selected high school students spend two weeks in a sister city over the summer with a host student and family. The students then return home with their host students to spend two weeks in Corpus Christi.