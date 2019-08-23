IWA welcomes students back for first day of school

Incarnate Word Academy students began their first day back to school with prayer and participated in classroom introductions and guided tours of the campus on Aug. 5. All other Catholic schools began the school year on Aug. 12.
Middle level students celebrated the new school year with a student social with food, games, and music in the James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center.
Prior to the first day of class, faculty and staff members participated in several developmental in-services including a charism workshop, a Google classroom presentation, and a presentation from Troy Kemp, the Executive Director of the National Center for the Development of Boys. Kemp focused on the latest in brain research and its ties to learning, strategies for increasing communication, motivation, and accountability among students.
Incarnate Word Academy has open enrollment for students throughout the year and tuition assistance available. For more information about admissions and scheduling a campus tour, visit www.iwacc.org/admissions.