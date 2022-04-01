IWA will be adding six-man football

Under the direction of Incarnate Word Academy Athletic Director Kevin Steen, the high school football program will begin next school year with training, coach additions, field improvements and modifications, and scrimmages in preparation for IWA’s first official season in TAPPS in the 2023-2024 school year.
Coach Steen states, “Several IWA families and students are interested in football, and I am eager to develop an outstanding program at IWA to put our Angels in the endzone.”
Health and safety are top priorities in all sports at IWA, and Coach Steen's experience, expertise and certification as an athletic trainer will be invaluable assets to the IWA football program.
Six-man football will share a field with soccer at the Austin Street Athletic Complex.