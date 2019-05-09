IWA's Living Wax Museum highlights key people in history

Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level was excited to invite parents and students to learn more about key people in history on May 7, during the school’s living wax museum.
Fifth-grade students from IWA Elementary Level’s Traditional and Montessori programs transformed the school’s James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center into a living wax museum.
The students dressed up as several historical individuals and presented biographies about their lives.
Several parents and students from other classrooms visited the wax museum to listen to students as they presented biographies on key people in history.
Some of the people represented included: Susan B. Anthony, Abraham Lincoln, Amelia Earhart, Nikola Tesla, Selena Quintanilla, Desmond Doss, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Evil Kinevil, and many more.
Past year’s living wax museum has included presentations on individuals such as Paul Revere, Sam Houston, Sacajawea, Mother Theresa, Jackie Robinson, Amelia Earhart, Steve Jobs, Walt Disney, Georgia O’Keefe, Cesar Chavez, Rosa Parks, Anne Frank and more.