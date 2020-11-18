IWBS Sisters hold donation drive for Matamoros Refugee Camp families

Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament are kicking off a donation drive, "Project Restoring Human Dignity." Border Fund Project to assist Sister Norma Pimentel for the needs of immigrants.
Sister Norma recently received word that the group who was funding the supper meal for the immigrant camp in Matamoros can no longer do so. The sisters are collecting essential items for families in the Matamoros Refugee Camp. The drive began Nov. 16 and will continue to March 31, 2021.
There are approximately 900 people in the camp currently with about 300 children.
They are waiting for the courts to reopen and for their hearing for asylum. You can keep up with what is happening by visiting Sister Norma’s Facebook page. Just search Norma Seni Pimentel or go to https://www.facebook.com/nonaseni
The sisters are collecting monetary donations, gift card donations, school supplies, new clothes and hygiene items. Drop off location is 5201 Lipes Boulevard in Corpus Christi (78413). Donation hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mail checks to Sister Colette Brehony 5201 Lipes Boulevard, Corpus Christi, Texas 78413. Make checks payable to: IWBS Border Fund.