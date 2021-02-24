IWBS Sisters Lenten Appeal to aid CCRGV

Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament (IWBS) Immigration Action Group in Corpus Christi hosted a Zoom meeting with Sister Norma Pimentel, a Missionary of Jesus (MJ) and executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV). Sister Norma and CCRGV volunteers have led the effort to provide humanitarian assistance to immigrants and refugees through the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen.
The Jan. 28 meeting included an hour-long session of information gathering concerning immigrants and refugees’ current conditions at the Mexican/U.S. border, and a debrief on the Christmas drive of “Project Restoring Human Dignity,” a border fund project which started in November 2020.
Sister Colette, a member of the Immigration Action Group, reported that through their Christmas Appeal they were able to send $450, 20 boxes of items to Brownsville Catholic Charities, and a check for $10,000, half of which was designated for tents and tarps donated by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston.
Sister Norma provided the group with an update. She said that more people are beginning to trickle in from the border––some 100 immigrants daily (as opposed to the 900 daily from last year) ––mostly pregnant women with children. Some days she wakes up at 5 a.m. and stays at the Center until 10:30 p.m.
“Families are hurting. Some families have been over there [Matamoros] for over a year––living in conditions that are so inhumane, but through the generosity and prayers of many, such as yourself––we have provided them with some relief,” she said to the IWBS Sisters.
According to Sister Norma, an attorney in Brownsville is helping her put together a team of attorneys by providing pro bono services to the immigrants. They will need additional staff—people who know their way around a computer to input information. Their greatest need now is monetary donations for the legal team, medical aid, places to quarantine and meal preparation. Items needed are gift cards, underwear and shoes.
She is collaborating with similar agencies from Brownsville to Laredo. “We’re trying to make sure that we all are connected so that we know what our status is, where capacity is, what our needs are,” she said.
She has invited local leaders from every city as part of the collaborative effort. “We’re going to have a lot of work as far as taking care of those families that are coming in and providing shelter.”
Some days Sister Norma says she gets overwhelmed, but “I thank God at the end of the day. I go to bed tired, but I go to bed in peace because I know He has accomplished a lot of good. And so that makes me happy.”
Her advice to potential volunteers is “never be afraid to do good. Step up, and do your part because you’ll be happier if you do.”
Members of the Immigration Action Group are IWBS Sisters Colette Brehony, Barbara Netek, Anna Marie Espinosa, Mary Paul Hon, Rose Miriam Gansle and a visiting Sister Anna Le.
After discussion, the members agreed to send $3,000 to the Respite Center.
“Project Restoring Human Dignity” is now a Lenten appeal that the IWBS Sisters are promoting (see ad on the South Texas Catholic Spring 2021 issue on page 32) to assist Sister Norma and aid the immigrants on Texas southern border.
Through their 2021 Lenten Appeal, “Project Restoring Human Dignity” your donation will help with legal and health care assistance, medical supplies, COVID-19 quarantine housing, essential items and other necessities. The drop-off location is 5201 Lipes Boulevard in Corpus Christi (78413). Donation hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mail checks to Sister Colette Brehony, 5201 Lipes Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78413. Make checks payable to: IWBS Border Fund.
For more information contact Sister Colette Brehony at (361) 455-1802 or
scobrehony@iwbscc.org.