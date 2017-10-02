IWBS youth group helps Bayside community

De Matels, the youth service organization sponsored by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, participated in the Hurricane Harvey clean up effort on Sept. 23 at Bayside. They helped people in Bayside whose homes and property were destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

“We wanted to give people hope and show support and God's love to them. We believe that this is a call from God to be Christ to others in need. To be, see, touch Christ in others," Sister Rosa Maria Ortiz, IWBS said.

The group contacted Deacon Richard Longoria who asked them to contact Mayor Sharon Scott from Bayside. When they arrived in Bayside on Saturday morning the mayor asked them to go to different locations to help clear out debris. They helped clear debris from four locations. Two of the adults who were with the youth group helped a man put tarp on roof of his house.

Seven high school age young people and four adults participated.