Jeanne de Matel project beautifies basketball court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy Class of 2021 seniors Ryan Busker and Charles Flood created a unique work of art as a part of the Jeanne de Matel graduating project. Ryan and Charlie painted the basketball court at the Elementary Level playground with a blue sky, clouds, and an angel basketball.
Ryan and Charlie chose this painting as their Jeanne de Matel project because of their love of basketball. The seniors want to encourage and inspire younger Incarnate Word Academy students to become more involved in sports and basketball. Thanks to their use of masonry paint, the artwork will remain on the playground to inspire students for years to come.