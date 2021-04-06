Jesus is alive

“Christ rose from the dead forever, vanquishing death and its power forever, saying light overcomes darkness. And that's what's represented by the Paschal candle, the Easter candle, the candle that represents Christ himself, the nails, the wounds of Christ, who is the Alpha and the Omega – the Beginning and the End. Nothing has power over Jesus. Not even death,” said Father Paul Hesse during his homily at the Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday, April 3.
Father Hesse, pastor of St. Pius X Church, was the main celebrant for the Easter Vigil Mass. The night was packed with symbolism and beautiful music. First, a small group gathered outside the Church to witness the lighting of the new Paschal candle. As the Paschal candle was being processed inside the darkened church, small candles, held by parishioners were lit, producing a brighter light. This “Light of Christ” began to spread throughout the church.
The Litany of Saints was sung, catechumens were baptized, and confirmed as they prepare to receive First Communion, supported by the congregation and their God parents and sponsors. The entire congregation renewed their own baptismal promises and received a blessing with the baptismal water. Then the new Catholics received the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist for the very first time.
“I am very privileged to be a priest of God,” Father Hesse said. “As a priest, I have the privilege of being present during births, baptisms, marriages, birthdays, anniversaries, and gatherings. And also, during times of tragedies, suicides or heartbreak,” said Father Hesse. “I've been privileged to be present when individuals are about to undergo medical surgeries, and I've been there when people are taking their last breath.
“They reveal a belief, a sense that there is something there for them that lies ahead, an expectation that they will be taken to the Lord, that they will be reunited with their loved ones, and a longing to be with them. A faith that there is something more, something that awaits them, a final relief from this life, but ultimately a faith and a belief in a glory to come.”
Father Hesse compared that same belief was present in the lives of the martyrs and saints throughout the life of the Church. “I've seen the power of Christ risen from the dead, acting in their lives, helping them and giving them hope, raising them up in the midst of their sorrows and tragedies," he said. "Jesus is alive, and that's what we celebrate today."