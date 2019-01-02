by Bishop Michael Mulvey, South Texas Catholic

Every year, Christians across the world gather in prayer during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The week takes place Jan. 18-25. The theme selected by the Commission on Faith and Order of the World Council of Churches (which includes the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity) is: “Justice, and only justice, you shall pursue” (cf. Deuteronomy 16:20).

As Christians, our call is not to keep the faith for ourselves, but to share it with everyone.

I see many people choose not to believe in Christ because they see that we Christians are divided. We could give a more authentic witness of Christ to the world if we could love one another more unconditionally.

Jesus wanted the Church to be one. He wanted it to be a family. But, we know from the Acts of the Apostles that there were tensions and divisions right away, even though they worked toward unity. There are three moments in time when those divisions, unfortunately, developed particularly: the 3rd century, 11th century and 16th century. Unfortunately, out of those divisions, our differences have remained, and we are not fully united. The good news is that in the past hundred years Christians of different churches have felt a growing desire to reach out to one another, to start working for unity and to give it priority.

Recently, I attended an ecumenical gathering of bishops from around the world which took place in Sigtuna, Sweden. This was the 37th gathering, consisting of bishops from 18 countries and 12 different churches. For us present at Sigtuna, the focus was not the theological dialogue, but rather we wanted to focus on living the New Commandment of Jesus together.

We heard and shared experiences of Christian living from around the world. There were inputs on reconciliation, and on difficult issues that the world faces today. The central part of our days together was a reflection on the Holy Spirit, Soul of Christ’s Church.

Instead of speaking about Christ, we shared experiences of Christ in our lives. We allowed Him to be present, as he said, “When two or more are gathered in my name I am there in their midst” (Matthew 18:20). Our awareness of His presence among us allowed our hearts to grow in mutual respect and love for one another.

But, despite the unity between us bishops as people, the divisions between our Churches still do exist.

I want to share with you the experience of Bishop Mark Strange. He is the Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church.

“Even today at the Mass, which is always difficult when you can't receive, it's always

a painful experience. But to know that the person who was celebrating

Mass felt that pain as well. I always will carry that with me.”

At the end of the conference, we signed a “Pact of Unity,” signifying our mutual love. The pact might sound like something sentimental, but it is actually very serious. It’s based on the New Commandment that Jesus gave the night before he died: Love one another. We committed to see the other person’s church as my church, the other person's cross as my cross. I experience the pain of their not being able to come to Communion in the Catholic Church. They experience the pain of the crisis in the Catholic Church as their pain, because we strive to be one.

God truly blessed me through this moment of fellowship with my brothers and sisters of other Christian Churches. The Holy Spirit worked in my heart and gave me hope that the Church of the future will be a Church of unity. I hope you will be encouraged, too, as we pray for each other this month.





Jesús quería que la Iglesia fuera una



Cada año, los Cristianos del mundo entero se unen en oración, para celebrar la Semana de Oración por la Unidad Cristiana. La semana se lleva a cabo del 18 al 25 de Enero. El tema seleccionado por la Comisión sobre Fe y Orden del Concilio Mundial de Iglesias (el cual incluye al Concilio Pontificio promotor de la Unidad Cristiana) es la “Sigue la Justicia con Rectitud: Justicia y solo Justicia” (Deuteronomio 16, 20)

Como Cristianos, se nos ha llamado a compartir nuestra fe con los demás, no a quedárnosla tan solo para nosotros mismos.

Veo a mucha gente que ha elegido no creer en Cristo porque ven, a los Cristianos divididos entre sí, pero sé que nosotros podríamos dar un testimonio más autentico de Cristo al mundo si pudiéramos amarnos los unos a los otros, más incondicionalmente.

Jesús quiso que la Iglesia fuera una. El quiso que fuera una familia. Pero nosotros sabemos por “Los Hechos de los Apóstoles” que ya entre ellos había tensiones y divisiones desde el principio, aunque a pesar de ello trabajaban en busca de la unidad. Hay tres momentos a través del tiempo en que esas divisiones desafortunadas tuvieron lugar particularmente: en el siglo III, en el siglo XI y en el siglo XVI.

Desafortunadamente, fuera de esas divisiones, nuestras diferencias han permanecido y no estamos totalmente unidos, pero la buena noticia es que en los últimos cien años, los Cristianos de diferentes iglesias, han sentido un deseo creciente de acercarse los unos a los otros, para empezar a trabajar por la unidad dándole a ello prioridad.

Recientemente, asistí a una reunión ecuménica de Obispos de alrededor del mundo, la cual tuvo lugar en Sigtuna, Suesia. Esta ha sido la reunión numero 37, en la que han participado Obispos de 18 países y de 12 diferentes iglesias. Para nosotros, los presentes en Sigtuna, el enfoque no fue sobre un dialogo teológico, si no que mas bien quisimos enfocarnos en vivir el Nuevo Mandamiento de Jesús juntos.

Escuchamos y compartimos experiencias de la vida Cristiana alrededor del mundo y hubo proposiciones a cerca de la reconciliación, así como de asuntos y dificultades que enfrenta el mundo hoy en día. La parte central de los días en que estuvimos juntos, fue el Espíritu Santo, Alma de la Iglesia de Cristo.

En lugar de hablar a cerca de Cristo, compartimos experiencias de Cristo en nuestras vidas. Permitimos que El estuviera presente, como El dice, “Cuando dos o mas se reúnan en mi nombre, allí estaré Yo entre ustedes” (Mateo 18, 20). El darnos cuenta de Su presencia entre nosotros, permitió a nuestros corazones crecer en mutuo respeto y amor, del uno por el otro.

Pero a pesar de la unidad entre nosotros como Obispos y como personas, las divisiones de nuestras iglesias aún existen.

Quiero compartir con ustedes la experiencia del Obispo Mark Strange, él es el Padre Prior de la iglesia Episcopal Escosesa.

“Todavía hoy en la Misa, lo cual es siempre difícil cuando sabes que no puedes Recibirlo, resulta una experiencia dolorosa. Pero al saber que la persona quien estaba celebrando Misa, sintió ese mismo dolor. Ese compartir, es algo que siempre llevaré conmigo”

Al finalizar la conferencia, firmamos un “Pacto de Unidad,” cuyo significado es un mutuo amor entre nosotros. Quizás lo del pacto parezca algo sentimental, pero en realidad es algo muy serio. Es un amor basado en el Nuevo Mandamiento que Jesús nos dio, la noche antes de morir: “Amaos los unos a los otros”. Nos comprometimos a ver a las personas de las otras iglesias como si fueran de la propia. La cruz que carga la otra persona es la misma cruz que cargo yo. Yo experimenté su dolor al no poder recibir la Comunión en la Iglesia Católica. Ellos experimentaron el dolor de la crisis de nuestra Iglesia Católica, como su propio dolor, porque nos empeñamos en ser uno.

Dios verdaderamente me bendijo durante esos momentos de compañerismo con mis hermanos y hermanas de otras Iglesias Cristianas. El Espíritu Santo trabajó en mi corazón y me dio la esperanza de que la Iglesia del futuro sea una Iglesia de unidad. Espero que ustedes también estén animados, en buscar esa unidad. Mientras tanto oremos los unos por los otros este mes, para que esto suceda.