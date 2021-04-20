Join the USCCB in advocating for seafarers through prayer, education, and action

Each year, the Coalition of Catholic Organizations Against Human Trafficking (CCOAHT) launches a campaign to raise awareness of forced labor in the fishing industry. This year, due to the global pandemic, a new humanitarian crisis has emerged that is severely impacting all men and women who work at sea.
Thus in 2021,
CCOAHT – together with Stella Maris and the Apostleship of the Sea of the United States of America (AOS-USA) – are urging Catholics and all people of good will to pay witness to the life of the seafarer and to leverage their voices as community members and consumers to uphold the safety and labor rights of one of the world’s most invisible group of essential workers.