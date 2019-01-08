JPII STUDENT AWARDED TAMUCC PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARSHIP

by Ted Garcia, Contributor

Amy Ayala, a student from St. John Paul High School (class of 2019), has been awarded the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Presidential Scholarship in the amount of $16,000.



Ayala has been taking dual credit courses since the beginning of her sophomore year.



When she graduates in May 2019, Ayala will receive her high school diploma, her associate degree in Liberal Arts, and 60 hours of coursework from Del Mar College. She will transfer these hours to Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi and is considering becoming an engineer.

