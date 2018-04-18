JPII students placed in TAPPS Academic Competition

April 18, 2018
The St. John Paul II High School TAPPS Academic team placed in the state meet on April 9-11 in Waco. They competed against 38 TAPPS 5A schools.
The Centurions swept the top two spots in the Spanish Competition. Gerardo Contreras won first place overall, crowning him the 5A State Champ with Judith Perez following close behind, winning second place in Spanish.
Sarah Lee Sang won sixth place overall in Number Sense; Augustin Nguyen won sixth place in Oration, with Jaz Garza right behind, winning seventh place in Oration.
The following students placed in the top 10 in their events: Lexi Deeb in Solo Act; Bianca Del Toro in Prose; Taylor Johnson in Prose; Nia Gonzalez and Bianca Del Toro in Duet Act.
To see more go to:
https://jpiihighschool.org/news/centurion-academic-team-member-brings-home-state-title