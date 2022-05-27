'JPII taught me how to strengthen my faith,' says Valedictorian John Carlo Dimla

Valedictorian John Carlo Dimla has ended his high school journey with distinction and will pursue a career in mechanical engineering. Looking back over his high school journey at St. John Paul II High School (St. JPII), he feels prepared for the next phase of his life. “JPII has taught me how to strengthen my faith through the tough times and work with others,” he said. He learned that you shouldn’t fear new challenges. “Many things will change, but you will only get stronger moving ahead.”
Before attending St. John Paul high school, he attended St. Patrick Elementary and Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory. He was a member of the Centurion Robotics team, and his favorite subject was math. “I like logic, working with numbers and solving problems,” he said.
John Carlo also dabbles in arts and crafts. “I like to build props and other items from various media,” he said. “If I had realized that high school would fly by so quickly, I would have probably been involved in a lot more activities at school,” John Carlo said.
According to John Carlo, his parents, Clemente and Justina Dimla, was the most significant influence in graduating with distinction. However, his parents say that their son is focused and responsible aside from his God-given gift of intelligence. “Whatever he has achieved —is a product of perseverance. Having parents with English as their second language and not very tech-savvy —I can tell our son is not the typical valedictorian that most people might expect. He is not the super overachiever type,” his mom, Justina, said. “I think his best trait is that he knows how to find balance in a stressful world. He knows when to be chill and when to get serious.”
“I believe that one of the best decisions we had made regarding our son’s future was sending him to Catholic schools. From St. Patrick to Bishop Garriga to St. John Paul II High School, I feel that he has been safe and well cared for,” Justina said. “Aside from a good academic standard, I am thankful and attribute his good moral character to his Catholic education. The extra cost was more than worth it. A good foundation is very important in a child’s life.”
John Carlo said he is grateful to all the teachers at JPII. “They are fun people and good role models.” Recalling an experience as a freshman that helped shape his character, he said, “I got lost on campus, and a group of seniors came to help me out despite being late for class. It inspired me to show the same kindness to my peers and friends.”
His definition of success is being happy with your life and having good relationships.
Before heading off to pursue his dream at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, John Carlo plans to relax a bit and spend time with friends as much as he can before college begins. To his classmates, he says, “Stay organized, since there will be much to do, and try to make the most of your time in high school.”