Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated Mass for the 2017 World Day for Consecrated Life on Jan. 29 at Corpus Christi Cathedral. During the Mass those in consecrated life renewed their commitment and jubilarians celebrating anniversaries ranging in length from 40-60 years were acknowledged with gratitude.



The bishop recognized eleven sisters who are celebrating their jubilee this year. The jubilarians are: Sister Angeles Berrozpe, MJMJ and Sister M. Juliane Kuntscher, IWBS celebrating 60 years; Sister Mary Ann Hutchings, ISSM, Sister Mary Gabriella Maschita, ISSM, M. Carmen Rodriguez, ISSM, Sister Judith Marie Saenz, IWBS and Sister Annette Wagner, IWBS celebrating 50 years; Sister Claudia X. Ongpin, OP Celebrating 45 years; and Sister Lucia D'Cuhna, SSA and Sister Eileen Mary Doherty, SOLT celebrating 40 years.



During his homily, Bishop Mulvey appealed to the congregation to not conform to the ways of the world, but to live the way of Jesus and pray. "Thy will be done. Those of us who can–need to return to our knees begging God to renew us from within," Bishop Mulvey said.

