Jubilarians will be honored at special Mass

Eight religious’ sisters in the Diocese of Corpus Christi will be recognized at a special Mass on World Day for Consecrated Life at Corpus Christi Cathedral on Feb. 3. Those being honored for their years of service will renew their commitment to serve the Lord and his people.
Among them, five are from the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. They are Sister Caroline Fritter, IWBS and Sister Agnes Marie Tengler, IWBS celebrating 75 years; Sister Catherine Brehony, IWBS celebrating 70 years; Sister Jude Janecek, IWBS celebrating 60 years; and Sister Anne Marie Espinosa, IWBS celebrating 50 years.
Sister Margaret Mary Loehr with the sisters of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity is celebrating 50 years; Sister Teresa Marie Diaz, with the Sisters of the Pax Christi Institute, will be celebrating 25 years and Sister Vimala Joseph, with the Sisters of the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, will be celebrating 25 years.