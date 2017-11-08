KCs host appreciation dinner for religious

Father James Vasquez, Sister Delphine Alpinjoh, SSA and Deacon Armando Leal were the keynote speakers at the annual Religious and Clergy Appreciation Dinner held at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown on Nov. 2. The annual event is hosted by the Knights of Columbus.



The Knights presented a check to the Diocese of Corpus Christi, accepted by Bishop Michael Mulvey, in the amount of $34,505.06. Bishop Mulvey in turn gifted the check to Sister Milagros Tormo, MJMJ for use in serving children at The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth.



See complete story in the December issue of the South Texas Catholic.



Photos by Ervey Martinez

