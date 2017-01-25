January 25, 2017
The episcopal ordination and installation of Bishop Louis Kihneman III as the fourth bishop of Biloxi will take place on Friday, Feb. 17, at 2:30 p.m. in the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Biloxi, Mississippi. WLOX and the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) will televise the Mass live.
The Mass will also be live-streamed at
www.wlox.com
and
www.ewtn.com
and will be re-aired by EWTN on Feb. 18 at 1:30 a.m.
Due to limited seating at the Cathedral, participation at the Mass will be accessible only by ticket. Overflow seating will be provided in the Sacred Heart Center, located directly behind the cathedral.
Following the Mass, everyone is invited to a reception honoring Bishop Kihneman at the Croatian American Cultural Center located at 159 Maple Street in Biloxi.