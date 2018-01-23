Kimmel will box in Bengal Bouts at Notre Dame

by South Texas Catholic

Isaac Kimmel, a member of the St. John Paul II High School Class of 2012 and a current PhD candidate in sociology at Notre Dame University, is participating in the Bengal Bouts, an amateur boxing tournament founded by legendary football coach Knute Rockne.

“It's a proud Notre Dame tradition, and I'm getting a lot out of it,” Kimmel said. “Notre Dame has a real sense of history, and this tournament is just one example. It's also keeping me healthy. It's tempting to be lazy when you're a grad student, so it's keeping me fit. Maybe the biggest benefit is that it imposes discipline in my life, which helps me structure everything else I do too.”



The tournament will take place between Feb. 14 and March 2 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. The finals are broadcast on ESPN3 every year. “Being a novice boxer, it's highly unlikely I'll make it that far, but a guy can hope,” Kimmel said.



Bengal Bouts funds the Holy Cross fathers' missions in Bangladesh, including financial support for schools and students and purchasing supplies for medical clinics. The boxing club sends several of its members to Bangladesh every year to meet the people who benefit from our fundraising.

“As a grad student, I'm not eligible to go, but the guys who have, say that our efforts are a real source of hope to people who would otherwise be trapped in desperate poverty,” Kimmel said.



This will be the 88th consecutive year that the Notre Dame Boxing Club will hold this tournament. Last year, the tournament raised more than $100,000 for Bangladesh. Boxers are expected to participate in the tournament's fundraising efforts by selling advertisements in the event program to businesses and by requesting donations. Supporters of Bengal Bouts can go to Kimmel’s personal fundraising link at app.mobilecause.com/vf/Bengal/IsaacKimmel, or text Bengal54 to 71777.