Kindergarten students use robotics in lab

Kindergarten Class, Mary Gonzalez, Mila Sanchez and Maleah Garcia bring their robots to life in KinderLab.
Katie Barrera for South Texas Catholic
Using robots and computers, five-year-old students from St. Joseph School in Alice were able to bring their own robots to life in KinderLab on Feb. 6. The K-5 students worked together in small group sessions using Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering and Mathematics, (S.T.R.E.A.M.)
"Students are intrigued with coding their classroom robots," said Dr. Rosemary Henry, Superintendent of Catholic Schools."