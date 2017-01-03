Kingsville parishes celebrate Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Some 400 Catholics in the community of Kingsville took part in the fourth annual inter-parochial celebration for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the co-patroness of the Diocese of Corps Christi. All four Catholic parishes in Kingsville, Our Lady of Good Counsel, St. Gertrude, St. Joseph and St. Martin of Tours took part.

The faithful met at Our Lady of Good Counsel where they saw and heard a skit on the apparition of the Virgen de Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego, narrated by Christina Briseño with her husband Miguel portraying the skeptical Bishop Juan de Zumárraga.

Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody joined the faithful in a 3.5-mile procession from Our Lady of Good Counsel to St. Joseph where he celebrated Mass. Father Pere Thenan, administrator at Our Lady of Good Counsel; Father James Stembler, pastor at St. Gertrude’s; Father Romeo Salinas, pastor at St. Joseph’s; and Farther José Naul Ordóñez, administrator at St. Martin of Tours concelebrated the Mass with Bishop Carmody.

Deacons Ricardo Gonzales and Richard Morin, both from St. Joseph, assisted at the altar.

A reception followed at St. Joseph Parish hall with some 300 in attendance. Each parish contributed something to the reception.

The homage to the Virgin Mother began early on Dec. 12 when some 150 devotees gathered at the Chapel of Venerable Mother Julia Navarrete on Richard St. at 5:30 a.m. and processed to St. Martin’s. Along the way they sang hymns and prayed the rosary. Upon arrival at St. Martin’s Father Ordóñez celebrated Mass.

A reception was held in the parish hall immediately following mass with some 150 people in attendance.