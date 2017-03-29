KJT gives to seminarian education and priest and religious retirement

Rosalie Bohuslav, president of KJT and Ellen Zdansky, state director of KJT presented checks to Bishop Mulvey on March 21.

Adel Rivera, South Texas Catholic

The Catholic Union of Texas, The KJT, presented Bishop Michael Mulvey with two checks on Tuesday, March 21: one check for the Diocese of Corpus Christi’s Seminary Education Fund and a second check for the Priests and Religious Retirement Fund.KJT stands for “Katolická Jednotá Texaská” which means Catholic Union of Texas in the Czech language. KJT is a non-profit fraternal benefit society organized and founded in 1889 with 88 societies across the state and almost 18,000 members.