KJZT accepted Taft proclamation

Mayor Pro tem Leonardo Valdez proclaimed June 14 as Flag Day in Taft during the June 12 City Council meeting. District VI; Society 118 Taft from the Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas – KJZT (CFFT-KJZT) proudly accepted the proclamation and joins 59 other member societies of the American Fraternal Alliance in doing the same.Prior to the meeting CFFT-KJZT Junior members Colby, Blake and Allie Custer along with their mother, Anna passed out ceremonial flags to the city council members and the Taft citizens who attended the meeting. Ceremonial flags were also donated to the Taft police officers to hand out to the citizens in and around the community on the actual day of celebration. CFFT-KJZT State Director Betty Vacek said, "Fraternals in the United States has developed into a vital volunteer force dedicated to strengthening America. On behalf of our Fraternal, CFFT-KJZT, District VI, 118 Taft is proud to be part of this effort.”