KJZT accepted Taft proclamation

June 19, 2018
Pictured from left to right are Taft Mayor Pro Tem Leonardo Valdez, CFFT-KJZT State Director Betty Vacek, Colby Custer and Blake Custer
Mayor Pro tem Leonardo Valdez proclaimed June 14 as Flag Day in Taft during the June 12 City Council meeting. District VI; Society 118 Taft from the Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas – KJZT (CFFT-KJZT) proudly accepted the proclamation and joins 59 other member societies of the American Fraternal Alliance in doing the same.
Prior to the meeting CFFT-KJZT Junior members Colby, Blake and Allie Custer along with their mother, Anna passed out ceremonial flags to the city council members and the Taft citizens who attended the meeting. Ceremonial flags were also donated to the Taft police officers to hand out to the citizens in and around the community on the actual day of celebration. CFFT-KJZT State Director Betty Vacek said, "Fraternals in the United States has developed into a vital volunteer force dedicated to strengthening America. On behalf of our Fraternal, CFFT-KJZT, District VI, 118 Taft is proud to be part of this effort.”
About National Flag Day
National Flag Day honors the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as our national symbol by the Continental Congress 240 years ago on June 14, 1777. Through concerted efforts in the next few decades, a national day to honor the flag was eventually instated. 10 million Americans affiliated with the American Fraternal Alliance celebrated National Flag Day, June 14, 2018. Fraternal benefit societies hold special ceremonies and conduct activities to increase awareness of the importance of the U.S. Flag, as well as the important role fraternals, play in hundreds of thousands of communities across our nation. In 2017, Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas – KJZT members devoted more than 175,000 service hours to their parishes and communities and gave over $250,000 to deserving individuals and service organizations.
About the Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas-KJZT
Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas CFFT – KJZT is a Fraternal Benefit Society founded in 1894 by Czech Catholic women. Today, almost 125 years after its founding, CFFT- KJZT offers membership to all Texans irrespective of gender or ethnic background. We are a life insurance company but what makes us different is our fraternal affiliation. As a non-profit, we provide life insurance and annuities but earnings from sales to our members are returned to their communities in the form of numerous direct member benefits including support of the Catholic Church and various community service projects. CFFT-KJZT is member-owned which means you get to PLAN a secure future for your family and loved ones and GIVE back to your community in meaningful ways. www.kjzt.org