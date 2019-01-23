KJZT gives to diocesan Catholic schools

Sofie Perkins, from the Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas (KJZT) presented a check to the diocesan superintendent of schools, Dr. Rosemary Henry on Jan. 15 for the 17 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
The KZJT is a fraternal insurance organization selling life insurance, annuities and IRA's and the money collected is from clerical endowments from its members.
Loretta Stahl is the oranizations CEO and president and Sofie Perkins is local state director as well as president of the local society #46 in Corpus Christi.