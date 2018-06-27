KJZT participates in 2018 Walk for Life

Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas – KJZT (CFFT-KJZT) was a supporting sponsor for the Texas Alliance for Life (TAL) who held their annual “Walk for Life” this past Saturday, June 9 at 5 locations in the Austin and surrounding community.
More than 200 walkers participated and through the kind support and generous donations of the walkers’ sponsors, over $50,000 was raised to assist with this organization's pro-life beliefs.
CFFT-KJZT strives to show support of all Pro-Life initiatives and was honored and pleased to provide working volunteers and refreshments the day of the walk.
As a faith-based, non-profit, CFFT-KJZT’s mission is to assist families with financial planning and then, in turn, use the profits to give back. The Fraternal supports causes and charities endorsed by the Catholic Church. According to Joe Pojman, Executive Director of the Texas Alliance for Life, “Texas Alliance for Life is one of the pro-life organizations that works very well together with The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops.”
For more information about TAL or to donate go to
texasallianceforlife.org
.
About Texas Alliance for Life
Texas Alliance for Life is a statewide non-profit organization of people committed to protecting the fundamental right to life of all innocent human beings and to promoting respect for their value and dignity from the moment of conception until natural death using peaceful, legal means. They, therefore, oppose the advocacy and practice of abortion (except to preserve the mother’s life), infanticide, euthanasia, and assisted suicide. They make positive strides by providing education to the community at large, support public policies that protect innocent human life and by promoting alternatives to abortion, infanticide and euthanasia.
About the Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas-KJZT
Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas CFFT – KJZT, is a Fraternal Benefit Society founded in 1894 by Czech Catholic women. Today, almost 125 years after its founding, CFFT- KJZT offers membership to all Texans irrespective of gender or ethnic background. We are a life insurance company but what makes us different is our fraternal affiliation. As a non-profit, we provide life insurance and annuities but earnings from sales to our members are returned to their communities in the form of numerous direct member benefits including support of the Catholic Church and various community service projects. CFFT-KJZT is member-owned which means you get to PLAN a secure future for your family and loved ones and GIVE back to your community in meaningful ways.
