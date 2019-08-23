KJZT presents check for seminarian formation

KJZT Family Life State Director Betty Vacek presents a check to Bishop Mulvey for the formation of seminarians.
Contributed photo
State Director Betty Vacek was pleased to present a check from the KJZT Family Life Clerical Endowment Fund to Bishop Michael Mulvey,. The check for $1,734.00 was the total funds collected in the past two years from KJZT societies in the Diocese of Corpus Christi through the Clerical Endowment Fund.
KJZT Family Life, is a Fraternal Benefit Society founded in 1894 by Czech Catholic women. The original organizers of “Katolicka Jednota Zen Texaskych” (KJZT) sought new members only from their female, Czech, Catholic neighbors living in Yoakum, Hallettsville and surrounding communities in South Central Texas. Today, more than a century after its founding, KJZT - Family Life offers membership to all Texans irrespective of gender or ethnic background.
The KJZT Family Life Clerical Endowment Fund, through Spiritual and Perpetual Enrollments, is a way of honoring a living or deceased loved one in Mass. Our state chaplain offers Masses for both the enrollees and the donors. The funds collected are donated to their respective dioceses to be used to the formation of seminarians. For more information about KJZT Family Life or the CEF program, please visit www.kjzt.org.