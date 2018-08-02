KLUX 89.5 HD receives a prestigious service award

During ceremonies, this morning in Austin local FM Broadcast station KLUX 89.5HD was honored by the Texas Association of Broadcasters with the Association’s 2018 Bonner McLane Public Service Award for medium markets in recognition of the station’s community service during Hurricane Harvey.



KLUX was the only Coastal Bend radio station that remained on-the-air throughout the approach and landfall of the storm, providing continuous advisories from the National Weather Service and local Emergency Management to those huddled in their homes with no power and fading cellphone batteries. Operating exclusively on its Generator power for more than four and a half days, the station then supplied critical post-storm recovery information for the area.



The Bonner McLane Public Service award is given each year by the TAB to recognize outstanding public service by broadcasters who have truly operated in the public interest. A key communications tool of the Local Emergency Planning Committee and local Emergency Management, the station was recognized in 2006, and again in 2016, with the Outstanding Media Award by EMAT (Emergency Management Association of Texas) for the station’s commitment to ensuring that critical official information is disseminated to the public during local, civil, and weather emergencies.



Licensed as Non-commercial, the station is highly committed to community service, broadcasting more than 40,000 public service announcements each year on behalf of the government and local not-for-profits. In 2016 the station was honored with a National “Gabriel Award” as “Station of the Year” for its service to the community and overall programming.



KLUX is an outreach of the Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi and is in its 34th year of service offering a 24-hour format of easy listening music, news, public service and inspirational messages, as well as a full slate of Catholic long-form programming on Sunday Mornings.



KLUX was the first Radio Station in South Texas to implement the new digital HD standard for FM broadcast. The digital transmission also allowed the inauguration of CCN Radio and the Relevant Radio Catholic network which can be heard at 89.5-2 utilizing an HD Digital receiver.