KLUX 89.5 will be having their on-air fundraiser, begins March 2

“Campaign 2020”, the annual On-Air fundraiser benefiting 89.5HD K L U X will take to the air on Monday morning March 2nd. The 5-day event is the primary fundraiser for the local non-commercial station. Local dignitaries, guests, station personalities and volunteers will be making appeals and manning the phones, taking pledges from listeners during each of three daily segments during the campaign.
In its 35th year of service to the Coastal Bend and South Texas, the station is a service of the Catholic Community and is highly committed to public and community support, broadcasting more than 40,000 public service announcements each year on behalf of the government and local, not for profits.
In 2016 the station was honored with a National “Gabriel Award” as “Station of the Year” for its service to the community and overall programming which uplifts the human spirit. A key public communications tool of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, the station was also twice given the Outstanding Media Award by EMAT, (Emergency Managers Association of Texas) for the station’s commitment to ensuring that critical information is disseminated to the public during local civil and weather emergencies. More recently the station was recognized with the prestigious Bonner McLane Public Service Award by the Texas Association of Broadcasters, for its coverage during Hurricane Harvey. K L U X was the only Corpus Christi Radio Station to remain on-the-air broadcasting vital Emergency Information from Civil authorities for the entire storm.