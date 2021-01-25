KLUX 'Campaign 2021' kicks off Feb.22

“Campaign 2021”, the annual On-Air fundraiser benefiting 89.5HD KLUX, will take to the air on Monday morning, Feb. 22. The 5-day event is the primary fundraiser for the local non-commercial station. Local dignitaries, guests, station personalities and volunteers will be making appeals and manning the phones, taking pledges from listeners during each of three daily segments during the campaign.
Licensed by the FCC as non-commercial, the station cannot sell commercial airtime and depends on listeners and underwriters support. Make contributions by calling the campaign line at (361) 289-6437 or utilizing the secure Paypal link on the station website:
klux.org. KLUX is locally owned and operated. All contributions are tax-deductible and stay in the local community.
In its 36th year of service to the Coastal Bend and South Texas, the station is a service of the Catholic Community and is highly committed to public and community support, broadcasting more than 40,000 public service announcements each year on behalf of government, local, not for profits.
Be an underwriter of ONE or MORE segments of CAMPAIGN 2021 as KLUX personalities and volunteers take phone calls and pledges from listeners during this great event on
KLUX 89.5 HD1 and
KLUX.ORG. Each of the five days of the campaign will contain three major segments: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Segment Saints receive a minimum of 8 live credit, “Thank You’s!”
We’d love to have you present your underwriting check LIVE-ON-THE-AIR during one of your underwritten segments. TAX-DEDUCTIBLE DONATION: $600 per segment Call (361) 289-6437, and reserve YOUR segment today.
In 2016 the station was honored with a National “Gabriel Award” as “Station of the Year” for its service to the community and overall programming which uplifts the human spirit. A key public communications tool of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, the station was also twice given the Outstanding Media Award by EMAT (Emergency Managers Association of Texas) for the station’s commitment to ensuring that critical information is disseminated to the public during local civil and weather emergencies.
The station was recently recognized with the prestigious Bonner McLane Public Service Award by the Texas Association of Broadcasters for its coverage during Hurricane Harvey. KLUX was the only Corpus Christi Radio Station to remain on-the-air broadcasting vital Emergency Information from Civil authorities for the entire storm.