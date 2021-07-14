KLUX 'Fall Pledge-Fest 2021' kicks off Aug. 30

“PLEDGEFEST 2021”, the annual On-Air fundraiser benefiting 89.5HD KLUX, will take to the air on Monday morning, Aug. 30. The 5-day event is one of the primary fundraisers for the local non-commercial station. Local dignitaries, guests, station personalities and volunteers will be making appeals and manning the phones, taking pledges from listeners during each of the three daily segments during the fundraiser.
Licensed by the FCC as non-commercial, the station cannot sell commercial airtime and depends on listeners and underwriter’s support. Make contributions by calling the PledgeFest line at (361) 289-6437 or utilizing the secure PayPal link on the station website: klux.org.
KLUX is locally owned and operated. All contributions are tax-deductible and stay in the local community.
In its 37th year of service to the Coastal Bend and South Texas, the station is a service of the Catholic Community and is highly committed to public and community support, broadcasting more than 40,000 public service announcements each year on behalf of government, local, not for profits.
Be an underwriter of one or more segments of the Fall Pledge-Fest 2021 as KLUX personalities and volunteers take phone calls and pledges from listeners during this great event on KLUX 89.5 HD1 and KLUX.ORG. Each of the five days of the fundraiser will contain three major segments: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Segment Saints receive a minimum of 8 live credit, “Thank Yous!”
We’d love to have you present your underwriting check live-on-the-air during one of your underwritten tax-deductible donation segments – $600 per segment. Call (361) 289-6437 to reserve your segment today.
Past General Manager, Marty Wind, with KLUX 89.5HD will be recognized as “Broadcaster of the Year” on Aug. 4 in Austin by the Texas Association of Broadcasters. In 2016 the station was honored with a National “Gabriel Award” as “Station of the Year” for its service to the community and overall programming which uplifts the human spirit. A key public communications tool of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, the station was also twice given the Outstanding Media Award by EMAT (Emergency Managers Association of Texas) for the station’s commitment to ensuring that critical information is disseminated to the public during local civil and weather emergencies.
The station was recognized with the prestigious Bonner McLane Public Service Award by the Texas Association of Broadcasters for its coverage during Hurricane Harvey. KLUX was the only Corpus Christi Radio Station to remain on-the-air broadcasting vital Emergency Information from Civil authorities for the entire storm.
A Message from General Manager, Deacon Mark Cazalas
Our listeners have always been there for us. We are very aware of the importance of being respectful, especially when it comes to asking for support. So, it is with great appreciation for past generosity that we come to you once again. Costs continue to rise, and after 37 years, we continue to renew many of our operating agreements, usually at the inevitable increase in cost that accompanies all such renewals. This, together with the costs of our recent digital power increase, brings us once again, to you, our listeners.”
This ‘2021 PledgeFest’ fundraiser is a five-day appeal designed to secure a relatively small sum to boost our operating fund. During this PledgeFest Fundraiser we especially reach out to those of our listeners who have not supported us in the past and the many newly arrived Winter Texans who listen during this time of year. We ask them to phone in a small gift. Every pledge counts. Our listeners have been there for us in the past, and once again, if you’re there… We’ll be here.
“We hope you will join us for ‘PledgeFest 2021’ and thank you for supporting HD KLUX 89.5FM,” Deacon Cazalas said.