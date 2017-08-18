KLUX PledgeFest fundraiser begins Monday

August 18, 2017
Local non-commercial radio station KLUX 89.5HD will hold its annual on-the air, fall “Pledge Fest” fundraiser beginning Monday, Aug. 21. The two-day event will feature KLUX air personalities and guests making on-air appeals for support and taking phone pledges for the listener supported station.
The goal of the two-day event is $20,000. More information is available on the station’s website at
http://klux.org
.
Winner of the 2016 National Gabriel Award for “Station of the Year’, the non-commercial station also has a strong commitment to local Emergency Management and the Local Emergency Planning Committee, and was singled out in both 2006 and 2016 by the Emergency Managers Association of Texas for its outstanding media award.
The station serves the Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi with a format of “easy listening music” and inspirational and Educational messages. Widely known for making free air time available for local civic and religious not-for-profit organizations, the station is presently in its 33rd year of service to South Texas.