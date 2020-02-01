KLUX Radio evangelizes, offering news, spirituality, and music with a light touch

Some of the dedicated professionals at KLUX 89.5 HD radio station who continue to deliver the good news through their unique ministry include, from left, Richard Luna, Irene Menchaca, Jesse De Leon, Russ Martin and Marty Wind. Not pictured is weekend operator, Greg Waller.
Patricia Roeser | for STC
“ What makes me passionate about this radio station is that it combines all the things that are most meaningful to me: technology, the Church and success. I’m getting to places you would never expect: Australia and Tel Aviv, but it’s what’s happening in the diocese of Corpus Christi in the coastal bend in south Texas and the eleven-county area here that we serve – it’s ministering to those who have not been touched and it works!”
– Marty Wind, General Manager
“ After I spent 25 years in commercial radio, I believe the Lord felt it was time I spend my time using whatever skills and talents I was given for his glory. So here I am and it’s been another 25 years since I started working for KLUX. It’s a totally different animal. It’s like somebody once said,’the pay for working for the Lord doesn’t pay that well, but his retirement plan is out of this world.’”
– Russ Martin, Director of Broadcast Operations
“ When Marty first interviewed me, I came in blind. I had no idea what to expect, because I came from fundraising for the March of Dimes. It was completely different, but once I started learning everything and saw how everything worked I was amazed and watching Marty here – is amazing. He is like the jack of all trades. Also the calming music is very inspiring. I am Catholic and it has brought me even closer to God. It’s just beautiful.”
– Irene Menchaca, Office Manager and Administrative Assistant
“ At KLUX we are family. I think it’s just the atmosphere. It’s not always about the bottom line. We take care of each other and watch over each other. And it’s just good to get that occasional phone call, how we made a difference in someone’s life – like the passing of somebody who was listening to the radio station, it kept them calm, and they were at peace.”
– Richard Luna, Production Manager for Diocesan Telecommunications and KLUX
“ I think it’s the fact that I’m able to use the talents that I learned in a previous career, working in commercial radio, for something a whole lot higher and a whole lot more fulfilling – knowing that I’m doing something that touches people in a different kind of way. It isn’t seen as disposable as commercial radio. People are very connected to the station and they pay attention to what we’re doing. They listen differently. It’s a different kind of presentation. Commercial radio is more of a product. I think what we do at KLUX is more a labor of love.”
– Jesse De Leon, Morning Host
“ I just get a good feeling that I’m really helping out, bringing the Word of the Lord out over the Sunday airwaves. Then the real topper is I sit in the control room and bring in the cathedral Mass on Sunday mornings, so we can get it out to the people on the Internet and radio.
– Greg Waller, Weekend Operations
People are listening – did you hear? They are ages 35 on up, and they are hearing the Word of God in their cars, at work, in dentist offices, or streaming online from every corner of the world. A Catholic radio station is providing a commercial-free line-up of easy listening music and a positive message format that uplifts and transforms over a million people every year.
That station is KLUX 89.5 H-D, and they need help. Every year, KLUX holds two on-air fundraisers to cover operating expenses, and for five long 13-hour days, they will be asking listeners to open up their hearts once again and give.
One of their biggest hits is the reading of the Gospel by Bishop Michael Mulvey, which airs four-five times a day. “We edit it, pace it, put great music behind it, provide sound effects, and make it come alive. It’s great storytelling, and it’s almost done before someone figures out it’s Scripture. They got the message. We’ve introduced them. Then the next time they hear it, they understand a little bit more,” said Marty Wind, general manager of KLUX. “We strive to inspire, inform, entertain and serve.”
“KLUX is a unique tool of evangelization, we reach those who otherwise would not normally have been touched, and Scripture is very clear – the Lord walked among the sinners and the tax collectors,” Wind said. “We are like a lightning rod – it attracts people. You can see from the feedback of emails we get every week.”
In a year, the station delivers over 40,000 public service announcements for the community – copy written and edited by Russ Martin, director of broadcast operations. Martin has been with the station for 25 years. The station promotes diocesan schools and parishes, the Corpus Christi Symphony, colleges, diocesan events and much more.
KLUX airs more than 30,000 spiritual messages, including the Angelus and the Word of Life each year. Also, the religious program schedule includes “Our Shepherd’s View,” “The Catholic Café,” “Personally Speaking,” “Ask the Padre,” “Catholic Answers,” the Cathedral Sunday Mass (live), and many more. The station reaches out to evangelize the Spanish speaking population with programs such as “Semillas de Esperanza,” “Con Permiso” and “Jesus En Mi Vida Diaria.”
KLUX 89.5 has added an HD2 channel (89.5-2), which is available to anyone with an HD radio receiver. It’s Relevant Radio, Catholic talk and news programming 24 hours a day. Relevant Radio Network is the largest Catholic talk radio network in the United States and is endorsed by United States Catholic Conference of Bishops. One click to the right from KLUX 89.5-1 on your HD radio receiver brings you this outstanding Catholic programming.
Locally, KLUX is in the top six or seven stations in a market of 43 stations in listenership. They were the only local station on-air during Hurricane Harvey, earning them the Texas Association of Broadcasters 2018 Bonner McLane Public Service Award. In 2016 they won the Gabriel Award for “uplifting the human spirit.”
“We have twice received the outstanding media award from the Emergency Managers Association (EMAD) of Texas one in 2006, and one in 2016. We won Proclaim Awards, given by the Catholic Communications Campaign for Father Tom’s ‘Today in the Church,’ which is a collection of 300, 60-second announcements, one for every liturgical day of the year,” Wind said. Father “Tom” Thomas Goodwin is the parochial administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish in Taft.
Wind said his dream is to one day add an HD3 channel – specifically to reach out to youth. “I’d love to air contemporary Christian music,” he said. “The thing is, it’s going to take another set of licensing fees and more staff. Right now, I think what’s more important than anything else is for us to eliminate the need for diocesan subsidy. We’re not here to be a burden.”
Wind is quick to address the success of the station wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of the John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation, the Ed Rachal Foundation, the Dr. and Mrs. Hugh A. Kennedy Foundation, CHRISTUS Spohn and the many loyal listeners and supporters of the station.
The radio station is a not-for-profit corporation licensed by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) as a non-commercial educational station. Board members are appointed by the vicar general, the chancellor and the chief fiscal officer of the diocese.
KLUX volunteers include staff announcers: Pete Lutz, Melissa Goonan, Laura Simank, Macie Gold, Marylynn Wesson, and “Our Shepherd’s View” Host Barbara Little. Spanish programming includes “Con Permiso” Producer Gloria Romero, Jaime Reyna and Father José Salazar; “Semillas de Esperanza” includes diocesan priests Fathers Juan Fernando Gámez and José Naúl Ordéñez.
KLUX will be airing its five-day fundraiser on March 2-6. To donate call (361) 289-6437 or go to klux.org/support-up/donate-now.