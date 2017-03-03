KLUX set to kickoff on-air fundraiser on Monday, March 6

March 3, 2017
Campaign 2017, the annual on-air fundraiser benefiting 89.5HD KLUX will take to the air on Monday morning, March 6. The five-day event is the primary fundraiser for the local non-commercial station. Local dignitaries, guests, station personalities and volunteers will be making appeals and manning the phones, taking pledges from listeners during each of three daily segments during the campaign.
Licensed by the FCC as non-commercial, the station cannot sell commercial airtime and is dependent upon the support of listeners and underwriters. Contributions can be made by calling the campaign line at (361) 289-6437 or by utilizing the secure PayPal link on the station website:
klux.org
. All contributions are tax deductible and stay in the local community
KLUX is in its 32nd year of service to the Coastal Bend and South Texas, offering a 24-hour format of easy listening music, news, public service and inspirational messages as well as a full slate of Catholic long form programming on Sunday mornings. KLUX was the first Radio Station in South Texas to implement the new digital HD standard for FM broadcast. The digital transmission also allowed the inauguration of CCN Radio and the Relevant Radio Catholic network which can be heard at 89.5-2 utilizing an HD digital receiver.
As part of its public and community service commitment, the station broadcasts more than 40,000 public service announcements each year on behalf of government and local not for profits. A key public communications tool of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, the station received the Outstanding Media Award by EMAT, (Emergency Managers Association of Texas) for the station's commitment to insuring that critical information is disseminated to the public during local civil and weather emergencies.
Last year the station was honored with a National "Gabriel Award" as "Station of the Year" for its service to the community and overall programming which uplifts the human spirit.