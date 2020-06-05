KLUX tower update

The 1,000-foot tower that held the KLUX 89.5 transmitter for the last thirty years crashing to the ground.
Marty Wind | for STC
89.5 KLUX-FM, the flagship station of the Catholic Communications Network, has been navigating some rough conditions lately. On April 29, a dangerous storm with high winds sent the 1,000-foot tower that held the station’s transmitter for the last thirty years, crashing to the ground. As a result, areas outside Corpus Christi have not received the station’s programming of spiritual messages, community information and easy listening music.
Happily, 89.5 KLUX-FM is now broadcasting at a slightly increased power compared to the past few weeks. On Memorial Day weekend, station engineers were able to bring online a more powerful signal, which expanded coverage to the outlying areas. The station’s HD signal will be added in the coming weeks.
More people outside the Corpus Christi city limits can now hear the station. The rebuilding of essential equipment needed to restore the station’s reach to its original coverage continues to be a highly challenging work-in-progress.
“We would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and support,” says General Manager Marty Wind. “We will continue to work tirelessly, and we should return to full power by October.”
In the meantime, listeners are invited to enjoy the online audio stream or download the free app available at klux.org.