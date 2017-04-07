KLUX will carry Holy Week services live from Corpus Christi Cathedral

KLUX 89.5HD-1 and CCN Radio 89.5-2 will team up to carry all of the evening Holy Week Liturgies live from Corpus Christi Cathedral, as well as special programming on Good Friday. Any programming available on KLUX 89.5HD-1 will be available simultaneously online as streaming audio at KLUX.org and by way of the KLUX Smartphone APP.



Tuesday evening, April 11, the annual Chrism Mass will be carried at 7 p.m. on

CCN Radio 89.5-2. Regularly scheduled programming from the Relevant Radio Catholic network will be pre-empted. A digital receiver is required to receive this radio broadcast. Additionally, streaming video of the Chrism Mass will be simulcast from the website of the Catholic Communications Network GoCCN.org with replay video available Wednesday morning, April 12, at Podcasts.GoCCN.net.



On Thursday, April 13, the Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper will be carried on KLUX 89.5HD-1 and will be heard live in its entirety beginning at 7 p.m.



The Good Friday tradition on KLUX continues with special programming commemorating the three hours that Christ suffered on the cross beginning at Noon on Friday, April 14. This special broadcast will feature musical selections from Handel's "Messiah" and the works of John Michael Talbot, as well as Scripture dramatizations and reflections based on the Good Friday Liturgy.



The Easter Vigil Mass of the Resurrection will be aired live from Corpus Christi Cathedral on KLUX HD-1 at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, beginning with the lighting and blessing of the Easter Candle. And the live broadcast of the Easter Sunday Mass will be carried at 9:30a.m. on KLUX HD-1 as well as the live telecast on KDF-TV.



As always, the television broadcast will be available as live streaming video at GoCCN.org.

