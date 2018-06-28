Knights and parish award $3000 in scholarships to seniors

Knights of Columbus Council #1653 and St. Joseph Parish in Beeville awarded three $1000 scholarships to seniors Lois Downing, Jacob Olivares and Jaime Whitt on June 17.These scholarships were based on their academic achievements, their service and leadership within both church and community, and a written essay.The parish awarded Jacob Olivares a $1000 scholarship and the Knights contributed $1000 to both Downing and Whitt.