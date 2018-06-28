Knights and parish award $3000 in scholarships to seniors

June 28, 2018
Knights of Columbus Council #1653 and St. Joseph Parish in Beeville awarded three $1000 scholarships to seniors Lois Downing, Jacob Olivares and Jaime Whitt on June 17.
These scholarships were based on their academic achievements, their service and leadership within both church and community, and a written essay.
The parish awarded Jacob Olivares a $1000 scholarship and the Knights contributed $1000 to both Downing and Whitt.
Pictured in the front row, from left, are Lupe Herrera Jr, Lois Downing, Jacob Olivares, Larry W. Simms, Victor G. Salazar and William S. Blesdoe. In the middle row, from left, are Simon Pena, Joe Chambless, Sonny Diaz, Robert Arriola,
Esteven
Cortez. In the back row, from left, are Lorenzo V. Garcia, Isiah Montez, John T. Veselka, Father Richard Gonzales, Gary P. Besancon Sr. Jaime Whitt is not pictured in the photo below.