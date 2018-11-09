Knights of Columbus honor clergy and religious

by South Texas Catholic

Author of "To Save a Thousand Souls: A Guide for Discerning a Vocation to Diocesan Priesthood," Father Brett Brannen was the keynote speaker at the 26th Annual Religious and Clergy Appreciation Dinner held at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown on Oct. 31.



The annual event is hosted by the Knights of Columbus and serving as master of ceremonies was Joseph Hernandez, Corpus Christi chapter president of Knights of Columbus.



The Knights presented a check to Bishop Michael Mulvey who, in turn, gifted the check to Sister Rose Paul Madassery, SABS to be used for the Mother Teresa Shelter.



See complete story in the December issue of the South Texas Catholic.



Photos by Ervey Martinez

