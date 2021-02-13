Knights of Columbus raises over $41,000 for CC Pregnancy

The Knights of Columbus Assembly 1097 who in partnership with other local Assemblies and Councils will be presenting a $41,572.50 check to Corpus Christi Pregnancy Center as part of a successful completion of their Ultrasound Initiative.
The Ultrasound Initiative is a national progam implemented by the National Knights of Columbus who work together as an organization to purchase ultrasound machines for qualifying pregnancy centers. The Knights of Columbus in the Diocese of Corpus Christi raised half the amount and the Supreme Council donated the other half.
The Knights will be commemorating this special occasion presentation ceremony at St. Andrew by the Sea Catholic Church located on the Island at the conclusion of the Saturday Vigil 5 p.m. Mass on Feb. 20.
The check will enable the pregnancy center to purchase a brand new state of the art color 3D ultrasound machine. This new machine will save lives and help women to choose life by giving them the opportunity to view their unborn children.
The presentation ceremony will be taking place at the open air church located on 14238 Encantada Ave. in Corpus Christi. The Knights want to thank those who worked so hard and supported this effort.
Jim Okun is
Deputy Grand Knight & Life Director; Knights of Columbus, Padre Balli Council #10677; and
Diocese Director of Special Olympics.