La Antorcha Guadalupana hace escala en la Catedral de Corpus Christi

Fue impresionante la llegada de la Antorcha Guadalupana a la Catedral de Corpus Christi sostenida por los matachines que la pasaban de una a otra mano como símbolo de luz, hermandad y unidad entre las familias de los pueblos de Dios. See more photos below.
All photos by Gloria Romero | for STC
“El bailarle a la Virgen Santísima, es agradecerle todas las bendiciones, de la manera en que lo hacían nuestros ancestros” dijo Leticia Hofstetter del grupo: Danza Guadalupana de Alice quien junto con su grupo de matachines fueron a recibir a la Virgen y al grupo de peregrinos mexicanos a Laredo.
La carrera de la Antorcha Guadalupana es una tradición que lleva dieciocho años y nació de un grupo de fe llamado Conformidad Ollincan que evangeliza contando las bondades de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. Portan la antorcha y se la pasan entre ellos y ellas simbolizando la luz de esperanza hermandad y fe entre los pueblos de diferentes culturas.
La historia de las apariciones y la imagen de la Virgen de Guadalupe que en 1531 evangelizó a un pueblo, fue un puente de fe que se levanto entre dos culturas la europea y la indígena uniendo y hermanando dos continentes. El recuerdo de ese hecho milagroso en sus detalles, ha originado este movimiento de mensajeros por la dignidad de un pueblo dividido por la frontera.
Tres grupos de matachines se reunieron en oración danzando frente a la Catedral de Corpus Christi, ante las imágenes de la Santísima Virgen y de San Juan Diego: los del grupo Ollin-Papalotl, que partió de la Basilica de Guadalupe en Mexico el primero de septiembre, los matachines Fe y Esperanza de la parroquia del Sagrado Corazón, los matachines de Danza Guadalupana de Alice y otros miembros de la conformidad Ollincan, cuyo destino final será el Central Park de Nueva York el 12 de diciembre, anteriormente era la Catedral de San Patricio pero ya no caben allí.
Para Leticia Salinas del grupo original de México este peregrinaje es muy importante: “Tenemos el privilegio de saber que una de las tradiciones más profundas, poderosas y sagradas del planeta esta dentro de nuestros antepasados y queremos que nuestra cultura fluya y sea conocida por las nuevas generaciones; porque nos une al entrelazar lo Divino del cielo con lo sagrado de la tierra. El camino por el cual todos pasaremos.”
Estos peregrinos que atraviesan Mexico y Estados Unidos rezan por la intercesión de Maria de Guadalupe para llevar su mensaje de amor en la unidad de los pueblos, las culturas y las familias.
The matachines danced to the beating of drums and trumpet sounds from conch shells in front of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe at Corpus Christi Cathedral.
“To dance for the Blessed Virgin is to thank her for all the many blessings, the way our ancestors did,” said Leticia Hofstetter, a member of the Guadalupana group in Alice. She and a group of matachines, traveled to Laredo to receive the Virgin image, as well as, the pilgrims from Mexico.
The annual Guadalupana torch run has been a tradition for the past 18 years and was born from a faith group called Ollincan Conformity, who evangelizes and proclaims the benefits of Our Lady of Guadalupe. They carry the torch as it passes between them, from city to city and state to state. The run symbolizes hope, brotherhood and faith among people of different cultures.
The history of the apparitions and the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe that in 1531 evangelized a town, became a bridge of faith that arose between two European and indigenous cultures, joining the two continents. In the memory of this miraculous event, La Antorcha Guadalupana was born “for the dignity of a people divided by a border.”
Three groups of matachines gathered in prayer. They danced in front of the cathedral, before the images of the Blessed Virgin and San Juan Diego. They were those of the Ollin-Papalotl group, which departed from the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico on Sept. 1; the Faith and Hope matachines of Sacred Heart Parish; the Guadalupana Dance matachines of Alice; and other members of the Ollincan conformity, whose final destination will be Central Park in New York on Dec. 12. (In previous years, the destination had always been St. Patrick’s Cathedral, but the event outgrew the cathedral.)
One of the Mexican pilgrims, Leticia Salinas, said this pilgrimage is very important. “We have the privilege of knowing that one of the deepest, most powerful and sacred traditions of the planet is through our ancestors. And we want our culture to continue and known by the next generations; because it unites us by connecting the divinity of heaven with the sacredness of the earth. The road through which we will all pass.”
These pilgrims who cross Mexico and the United States pray for the intercession of Mary of Guadalupe to carry her message of love in the unity of people, cultures and families.