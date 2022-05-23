Lady Angel Golfers came out on top at TAPPS 5A State Championships

Incarnate Word Academy High School Level Ladies Golf team came out on top at the TAPPS 5A State Championships at the Squaw Valley Golf Club in Glen Rose after two days of competing on May 9th and 10th.
Lady Angel Golfers faced and conquered the challenge of a lifetime and brought home the Championship win.
Kaitlyn Canales (4th) and Victoria Dolly Wilson (7th) made the top 10 and earned 2022 TAPPS 1st Team All-State Honors.
The overall Team score was 713; Kaitlyn Canales 148 – 4th Leila Elizondo 197; Luisa Hernandez 214; Cassandra Munoz 229; Victoria "Dolly' Wilson 154 - 7th.
Photos taken by Veronica Smith are from both the Regional and State Championships.