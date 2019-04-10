Lector Installation - Thomas Swierc and Daniel Flores

Bishop Michael Mulvey installed Corpus Christi seminarians Thomas Swierc and Daniel Flores, currently Theology I students at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston, into the ministry of Lector.
Candidates at the end of the second year petitions for and if selected receives the Ministry of Lector. This calls them to be servants of the Living Word of God. In proclaiming the readings at liturgy, the reader does more than simply read. Those who exercise the ministry of lector must be truly suited and carefully prepared, so that the faithful may develop a warm and living love for Sacred Scripture from listening to the sacred readings