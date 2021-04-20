Let music bring harmony to your world

(Corpus Christi, TX) April 20, 2021 — The Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament are excited to announce that five of Sister Lou Ella Hickman’s poems from her book she: robed and wordless have been composed into music by famous composer James Lee III for The Marshal Weinberg Spring 2021 Classical Music Season concert that will be held on May 11 at 92nd Street Y in New York City.
Opera star Susanna Phillips, clarinet and star soloist Anthony McGill, pianist Myra Huang and friends will together blend their gorgeous sounds to bring these five beautiful pieces to life. The program will also feature Schubert, The Shepherd on the Rock (Der Hirt auf dem Felsen) and additional works.
Sister Lou Ella Hickman is a widely published poet and a member of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament of Corpus Christi, Texas. She holds a master’s degree in theology and has taught on all levels, including college. Her poems and articles have been published in numerous magazines, including the anthology After Shocks: Poetry of Recovery for Life-Shattering Events. Sister Lou Ella’s book she: robed and wordless was published in 2015 as A Tom Lombardo Poetry Selection, an imprint of Press 53. Sister Lou Ella’s book she: robed and wordless can be ordered at https://www.press53.com/lou-ella-hickman.
Concert Details
Tuesday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. CST)
The online ticket price for this performance is $20 (Concert taking place online)
To purchase tickets visit https://www.92y.org/event/mcgill-phillips-and-friends
Concert stream available for one week from date of broadcast. An access link will be emailed to you after purchase.
For more information email us at communications@iwbscc.org.