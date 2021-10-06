'Let us renew ourselves,' Bishop Mulvey said in his first talk on the Eucharist

“The New Covenant, the new promise between God and us, is found in the Eucharistic celebration, which is a memorial,” Bishop Michael Mulvey said as he delivered his first of three talks on the Eucharist Oct. 2.
During his first talk entitled, “Eucharist as a gift to us,” Bishop Mulvey quoted Pope Francis in his papal exhortation, “Evangelii Gaudium” (Joy of the gospel). He said, “’ memory is a dimension of our faith’ – remember that moment on Calvary, when God, Jesus Christ who is God, gave up his life, sacrificed himself for us.”
Bishop Mulvey’s first talk included an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter and was live-streamed and recorded. It can be viewed on southtexascatholic.com and will soon be available on Facebook at facebook.com/DioceseOfCorpusChristi.
Over 140 people attended this half-day workshop in Corpus Christi Cathedral, which included lunch, questions and a discussion session in St. Joseph Hall.
As shepherd of the diocese, the idea of celebrating a diocesan Eucharistic Congress in 2022 has been at the forefront of Bishop Mulvey’s agenda since before he wrote his pastoral letter, “I am with you always to the end of the age.”
He said he had to put on “the brakes” to prepare the diocese for this singular 2022 event due to COVID-19, hurricanes, and the 2021 freeze, which have been foremost on his mind. Now, we have the preparation of the Diocesan Phase of the Synod, as the Pope has called the whole Church to synodality. “I think it’ll all go well together when we can live by the Spirit and listen to the Holy Spirit,” Bishop Mulvey said.
The three talks are part of a series of conversations and events that focus on the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, in community and in mission. They will prepare the faithful for the upcoming celebration of the Eucharistic Congress on June 25, 2022.
The second talk, “Eucharist creating community,” will be at St. Joseph Parish in Alice on Jan. 29, 2022, and the third talk, Eucharist in mission,” will be at Sacred Heart Parish in Sinton on March 26, 2022.
An important event of the “2022 Eucharistic Congress” is the Feast of Corpus Christi celebration on June 16, 2022, which will include the unveiling of the diocesan monstrance, adoration and procession.
Preceding the Eucharistic Congress from June 16-24, there will be a diocesan-wide holy hour, adoration novena throughout each deanery. After nine days of prayer and adoration, there will be a Mass and reception at Corpus Christi Cathedral, officially opening the “2022 Eucharistic Congress” on June 24.
“I encourage everyone to take time to read and meditate on the pastoral letter, ‘I am with you always to the end of the age.’ This letter is the foundation for our ‘2022 Eucharistic Congress.’ Together with you, let us renew ourselves personally and spiritually as people of God in communion with God and the Church,” Bishop Mulvey said.
The Pastoral Letter is available on the diocesan website at diocesecc.org/ec22.
Photos by Mary Cottingham | STC