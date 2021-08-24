Letter from Catholic Charities board president

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc.
August 23, 2021
Dear Friends of Catholic Charities and the Mother Teresa Shelter,
So much more…this is the tagline for this year’s virtual Celebration of Charity event running from Aug. 16-Sept. 13. Originally intended to draw attention to all of the integral services that we provide – like mental health counseling, parenting support, financial resource management, life enrichment for persons with disabilities, legal immigration services, and emergency utility and rental assistance – in addition to the vital emergency food aid and life-saving care for the homeless for which we are most known, the phrase has taken on additional meaning.
So much more…as I write this, Nueces County has just documented close to 700 cases of Covid and 13 deaths, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic began. Our needs are once again greater and our resources fewer now that many businesses and organizations are once again reducing hours and staffing. We are ever mindful that everyone’s resources are strained, and it is no longer only our community’s poorest and most underserved who are suffering.
So much more…in 2020, we served over 21,000 households in our 12-county area. Many clients never before had to call on the resources of Catholic Charities and the Mother Teresa Shelter. Our doors never closed, and our staff and volunteers continued to safely serve without ever interrupting
services.
So much more…your donation will ensure the continuation of our essential assistance. The pandemic prevents us from hosting a live, in-person event to showcase the positive, life-changing opportunities that take place in our facilities. In the meantime, we ask that you prayerfully consider giving an amount that is meaningful and allowable for you. Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. and the Mother Teresa Shelter, Inc. exist mainly through the generous donations of individuals and businesses in our community. One hundred percent of your gift stays local.
So much more…we are all called to “contribute to the needs of God’s people, and welcome strangers into your home.” (Romans 12:13) We are called to take the blessings we have received and share them with others, in good times and in bad, regardless of religion or walk of life. Catholic Charities and the Mother Teresa Shelter are the homes where the doors stay open, and our hearts remain welcoming.
So much more…if you are able, please consider mailing in a donation to 2021 Celebration of Charity, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc., 615 Oliver Court, Corpus Christi, TX 78408, or if you prefer, make a donation online at
catholiccharities-cc.org/give-to-catholic-charities and click the 2021 Celebration of Charities Virtual Fundraiser designation. Please feel free to call Shannette Hoelscher, our Communications and Mission Advancement Coordinator, at (361) 884-0651, ext. 246 if you have any questions or concerns.
On behalf of our staff, the board of directors, and most importantly, our clients, thank you for your assistance, encouragement, and prayers.
Thank you for helping us do S
O MUCH MORE!
Blessings,
Stephanie H. Bottom
Board President
