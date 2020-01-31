Littlest Angels make waves at Texas championship meets

Incarnate Word Academy Elementary swim program is paying off. Several of the elementary swimmers have competed in the state swim meets this year and they have the hardware to back up their swims.
Alessandra Dalton, Marcelo Garcia, and Corina and Carlotta Cisneros have competed in several meets this year. They did a great job at the championship meets. They participated in the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) Winter Games Traveling in Pearland, where swimmers from around this great state competed.
Alessandra swam in the 9-10 girl events and took fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle race, slashing her time by 4.27 seconds She grabbed the bronze medal in the 25-yard breaststroke race, dropping 5.99 seconds. In the 100-yard individual medley race, she placed sixth. She swam on the 100 Free Relay that touched the pad in second place.
Marcelo swam in the 9-10 boy events and took the silver medal in the 25 Yard freestyle race, cutting 0.92 seconds from his time. He also took third place in the 25-yard fly, dropping 3.16 seconds from his record and fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle race slashing 1.85 seconds. He was a member of two of the relays, the 100-yard medley that earned him a silver medal and 100 yard free that had him on top of the podium with a gold medal.
Corina Gomez-Cisneros, the youngest IWA competitor at age 5, took sixth place in the 25-yard backstroke, cutting her time by 2.67 seconds. She placed ninth in the 25-yard freestyle crushing her old time by 8.53 seconds. Corina was one of the youngest swimmers in the meet. She competed in the 6 and under events for girls.
Carlotta Gomez-Cisneros, who just aged up to the 7-8 girl events, did a great job swimming in the new division. She took eleventh place in the 25-yard breaststroke, dropping 1.67 seconds from her time and took fifteenth place in the 50-yard freestyle and twenty-third in the 25-yard freestyle. This past summer, Carlotta was a medal winner at the TAAF Summer Games of Texas in the 25-yard freestyle competition.
IWA is proud to recognize the success of their elementary level swim team just a few of the great swimmers they are developing. Parents should come by and give their little Angel a chance to make a splash and meet the rest of the team.