Live presentation of St. Francis coming to St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles on April 2

March 30, 2017
“Saint Francis: Troubadour of God’s Peace”, a live one-man drama performed by actor Sean Tivenan of Saint Luke Productions will be presented in St. Matthew Hall at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Church in Corpus Christi on Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. The faithful can meet St. Francis of Assisi, one of the most beloved saints of all time, in a colorful, music-filled live drama suitable for all ages.
The performance captures the spirit of St. Francis Assisi, whose message of peace, joy and simplicity inspired people for hundreds of years and is so needed in the present time. The program, sponsored by the Pax Christi Sisters, is filled with all the elements of professional theater and runs 60 minutes.
Admission is $20. For tickets and additional information, contact Stella Hatch at Pax Christi Sisters at (361) 241-2833 or
shatch@paxchristisisterscc.org
or visit
www.paxchristisisterscc.org
.