Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church will hold a Live Stations of the Cross (El Vía Crucis) on Good Friday (Viernes Santo), April 14, starting at 11 a.m. The Stations will start at the OLPH Pavilion, behind the Parish Hall, and ending at the front of the Church.



Everyone is invited to come and view the live reenactment of the Passion of Jesus. Dozens of parishioners and volunteers are involved in this year’s live production. The church is located at 5830 Williams Drive, in Corpus Christi, between Staples and Airline.

